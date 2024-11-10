Israel reportedly kills senior Hezbollah figure Salim Ayash

Salim Ayash, a high-ranking Hezbollah official convicted in the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri, was reportedly killed in an Israeli operation on Saturday in al-Qusayr, Syria.

This information was sourced from international security officials and reported by Al-Arabiya.

Ayash was a prominent figure within Hezbollah and was found guilty by the International Court of Justice in December 2020 for orchestrating the devastating car bombing that claimed Hariri's life, along with 21 others, in Beirut. The attack also left 226 people injured, marking one of the most notorious incidents of political violence in Lebanon's recent history.

If confirmed, Ayash's elimination would represent another significant blow to Hezbollah, whose leadership has faced increasing pressure from Israeli operations, resulting in the decimation of its command structure.

Shortly after midnight on Saturday, the Syrian state news agency SANA reported Israeli strikes targeting multiple sites in rural Aleppo and Idlib. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the strikes specifically targeted two Hezbollah headquarters, marking a notable escalation in Israeli military action in the Idlib region. The Syrian defense minister reported that the strikes resulted in the deaths of seven individuals, including women and children.

Ayash was one of the most wanted terrorists globally, with the United States offering a $10 million bounty for information leading to his capture. His death, alongside the broader context of Israeli military actions against Hezbollah, underscores ongoing tensions in the region and the complexities surrounding security in both Lebanon and Syria.