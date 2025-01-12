Israel thwarts imminent attack against civilians in West Bank

In an operation carried out Saturday in Nablus, security forces intercepted two individuals suspected of planning an imminent attack. The suspects, identified as Ahmed Zakharna, 21, and Tarek Abu Zeid, 25, from the village of Qabatia near Jenin, are linked to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror organization.

The two men were apprehended while they were driving. During a search of their vehicle, Israeli forces found two M16 type assault rifles, tactical vests, masks, and a significant amount of ammunition.

The initial investigation reveals that the suspects had left the Jenin region with the intention of perpetrating a shooting attack.