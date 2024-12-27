Israel uses U.S. anti-missile THAAD system to intercept Houthi missile

An advanced U.S. anti-missile shield was used in Israel to try to intercept a ballistic missile fired at the Jewish state by Yemeni jihadists for the first time since the system was placed in Israel in October, officials said on Friday.

The THAAD, or Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system, was used to try to intercept a Houthi missile last night.

The Israel Air Force struck multiple targets linked to the Iran-backed Houthi terror group in Yemen on Thursday, including Sana'a International Airport.

Houthis have repeatedly lobbed rockets and drones at Israel in what they describe as acts of solidarity with Palestinians.