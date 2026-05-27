The Israeli Air Force on Wednesday inducted a new refueling squadron with the landing of its new strategic refueling aircraft, named the "Gideon" Pegasus A-46KC Boeing, which constitutes a significant force multiplier that greatly expands the range, operational freedom, and operational independence of the IDF in distant arenas.

The aircraft can carry over 90 tons of fuel, an increase of about 15% in fuel capacity compared to the current refueling fleet in the Air Force. Additionally, thanks to lower self-consumption of fuel, the aircraft is capable of performing up to about 50% more refueling operations compared to the “Ram” aircraft used so far by the IDF.

In addition to fuel, the aircraft can carry over 30 tons of cargo, and simultaneously transport soldiers, equipment, and means, while also carrying out operational refueling missions.

Thanks to the new Gideon aircraft, the Air Force will be able to extend the duration of fighter jets' stay in the air to ranges of thousands of kilometers, alongside the ability to refuel a larger number of aircraft and at a higher rate, up to about 50% beyond the current capability in the corps.

For the purpose of absorbing the new aircraft, the Gideon Squadron (46) was established at the Nevatim Airbase in the Air Force. Later on, it will merge with the "Desert Giants" Squadron (120), which leads the Air Force's refueling and transport array.

The new procurement comes against the backdrop of the IDF’s recognition that there is a need to expand the fleet of refueling aircraft and the capability to conduct long and continuous attack operations in distant areas, while supporting a large number of fighter jets simultaneously. The goal of the IDF is to conduct these operations all in an independent and continuous manner, without relying on other countries or foreign infrastructure for operational activity.

At the ceremony welcoming the new aircraft, Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi said: "The evil edifice of the Ayatollah regime has been significantly cracked, and its future and stability are shrouded in uncertainty. Its leaders are on the run, most of its military capabilities have been destroyed, its nuclear program has been set back by years, its economy is collapsing, and its citizens have yet to realize the magnitude of the disaster to which their extremist leaders have led them."