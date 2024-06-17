Israeli-Arab arrested after planning to join Islamic State in Somalia

A joint operation by the Shin Bet security agency and Israel Police arrested a man in May who was planning to join the Islamic State and fight in Somalia, according to a statement on Monday.

The suspect, a 17-year-old from the northern Israeli town of Ara, left behind a series of incriminating evidence collected by the investigation. He wrote a will, collected funds, had a foreign passport issued, and maintained contacts hostile to the state to realize his plan.

Israeli authorities filed an indictment against him on charges of membership in a terrorist organization and intent to carry out terrorist attacks in Israel and abroad.

The Shin Bet and Israel Police said in a statement that they will continue to act resolutely to detect and thwart any promotion of terrorist activity, using all the means at their disposal to bring to justice those involved in radical Islamic activity that endangers the security of the State of Israel and its citizens.

In April, Israeli security forces thwarted two potential terrorist attacks planned by Islamic State operatives. One was arrested in the West Bank's Beitounia near Ramallah, while the other was arrested in Jerusalem after planning an attack on Teddy Stadium.