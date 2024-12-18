Israeli bus shot at while bringing worshipers to Joseph's Tomb

A group of 19 Breslov Hasidim, including seven minors, entered the city of Nablus Wednesday night to visit Joseph's Tomb - without coordinating with the IDF.

While exiting the Palestinian city in the West Bank, terrorists opened fire, slightly wounding the driver. Security forces were sent to extract the passengers from the area. The IDF warned that "The entry of Israeli citizens into Area A is dangerous and prohibited by law."

After they were rescued, the police detained the passengers for questioning. This is the second shooting incident in the past month after Israelis entered the Palestinian city without coordinating with security officials, risking their lives.

Last week, three Breslov Hasidim entered Nablus with the intention of reaching Joseph's Tomb, breaking through an IDF checkpoint. When they reached Nablus, terrorists opened fire on them, and the three extricated themselves from the city and sought medical treatment.