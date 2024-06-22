Israeli critically wounded in shooting incident after entering Qalqilya, West Bank - report

A Jewish Israeli man was reportedly shot and critically wounded after driving into the West Bank town of Qalqilya, according to media reports and Palestinian security sources.

Palestinian security sources informed the Ynet news site that the man was subsequently transferred to an Israeli ambulance by the Palestinian Red Crescent.

Images circulating on social media depicted his vehicle engulfed in flames after the attack.

The circumstances surrounding why the Israeli man entered Qalqilya remain unclear. Israeli civilians are prohibited from entering Palestinian-controlled territories due to security concerns and political sensitivities.

AFP / Jaafar Ashtiyeh

This incident follows closely on the heels of a separate security operation in Qalqilya, where Israeli police announced the death of two wanted Palestinians identified as members of the Islamic Jihad terror group. The raid, conducted a day prior to the shooting, underscores the ongoing security challenges and tensions prevailing in the area.