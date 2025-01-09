Israeli from northern village accused of planning terror attacks

An Israeli from the northern town of Kabul was indicted on Thursdayin the Haifa District Court after he allegedly planned to carry out a terrorist attack.

During the investigation, Mahmoud Hussein Mahmoud Bushkar – a 37-year-old resident of Kabul whose father is originally from the West Bank – said that he planned to prepare an explosive belt to perpetrate a suicide bombing.

He was arrested by the Border Police's undercover unit during a joint operation between the Shin Bet security agency and the Northern District Police. During a raid, a gun and ammunition were seized, as well as materials used to make bombed.

Investigators discovered that Bushkar read how to make explosives, purchasing various equipment and materials and conducting a number of experiments.

Bushkar also attempted to recruit two more people to assist him, without success. According to the investigation findings, the Arab-Jewish violence in May 2021 before Operation Guardian of the Walls and the current war with Hamas encouraged him to perpetrate terror attacks.

By the end of 2023, he had already begun producing sophisticated incendiary devices. He purchased equipment and materials and conducted experiments in a grove near his place of residence. He initially hid the equipment in a storage room in his house, and later in an open field under a bush at the entrance to Kabul.

"We view with great seriousness any Israeli citizens involved in activities endangering the security of the state, and will continue to take the measures available to them to thwart any threat and act to enforce the law severely with all those involved," a joint Police-Shin Bet statement said.