Israeli from West Bank to be charged with pro-Palestinian incitement

Israel Police submitted a statement in court against a young Israeli resident of the West Bank, after he hung posters containing hate speech and incitement against security forces.

Graffiti included statements such as "IDF=terrorists," along with "Free Palestine" and "Every IDF soldier is complicit in the murder of the Gazan people." The police and the prosecution intend to file an indictment against him and request he be remanded in custody until the end of the legal proceedings.

Last Sunday, the residents of Geva Binyamin woke up to stickers hung up, bearing inciting messages against IDF soldiers, security forces, and the State of Israel. Policemen and detectives located the suspect, a 21-year-old resident of the community, and he was arrested. During the investigation, he stated that he belongs to pro-Palestinian groups on social media.

His digital footprint was looked into, revealing content inciting against Israel.