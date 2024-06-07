Washington warns: Israeli incursion into Lebanon risks involvement of Iran

Washington has issued a stark warning, cautioning that any Israeli military action in Lebanon could escalate tensions and potentially draw Iran into the conflict.

Minister Miki Zohar, speaking during a visit to Israel's northern front, emphasized the urgency of addressing the threat posed by Hezbollah, stating that delaying action could lead to dire consequences.

Reports by Axios, citing U.S. officials, indicate that the Biden administration is concerned that an Israeli ground invasion of Lebanon may prompt an influx of Iranian-backed fighters entering the country from Syria to support Hezbollah.

Major General Uri Gordin, head of the IDF Northern Command, affirmed Israel's readiness to expand its conflict with Hezbollah if necessary to quell months of deadly cross-border hostilities.

He noted significant losses suffered by Hezbollah, with around 420 militants and senior officials eliminated during recent engagements.

The sentiment for decisive action is echoed by Culture and Sports Minister Miki Zohar, who underscored the potential catastrophic consequences of delaying a confrontation with Hezbollah. This urgency comes in the wake of a drone attack near the Lebanese border, which resulted in the death of a reservist and injuries to 10 others in the town of Hurfeish.

Efforts by the United States and France to broker a diplomatic solution to the conflict have faced obstacles, with progress slow and intermittent. While Washington emphasized its reluctance for all-out war with Hezbollah, it reiterated Israel's right to defend itself. Despite diplomatic efforts, the Israeli high command maintains its readiness for open conflict with Hezbollah to restore calm to the northern region.