Major Guy Yaacov Nezri, 25, succumbed to his injuries following a serious anti-tank missile attack during fighting in Jabaliya, northern Gaza Strip, on October 19.

The Israeli army confirmed his death on Monday, bringing the total number of Israeli soldiers killed to 363 since the beginning of the ground offensive in Gaza and military operations along the border.

Major Nezri, originally from Atlit, served as a company commander in the 52nd Battalion of the 401st Armored Brigade.

The IDF investigation revealed that the missile attack had already claimed the lives of two soldiers, Staff Sergeant Ofir Berkovich and Sergeant Elishai Young. Major Nezri’s death is a profound loss to his unit and highlights the ongoing dangers faced by Israeli forces in the region.