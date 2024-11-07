Israeli Parliament approves law to deport terrorists' families

In the early hours of Thursday morning, Israel's Knesset passed a contentious bill allowing the expulsion of family members of individuals involved in terrorism.

The legislation, which received a vote of 61-41 following a lengthy overnight filibuster by opposition members, empowers the interior minister to order the deportation of a terrorist’s family member—including parents, siblings, children, spouses, or common-law partners—under specific conditions.

Under this law, a family member could be expelled to Gaza or another location if it is determined that they were aware of the terrorist's intentions and did not take steps to prevent the attack, such as alerting security forces. Additionally, the law targets those who publicly support or sympathize with the terrorist actions or organizations.

Explanatory notes accompanying the law reference studies from the National Security Council and the IDF, indicating that a significant concern for terrorists with Israeli citizenship is the potential impact of their actions on their families. The implication is that knowing their families might face expulsion could deter individuals from engaging in acts of terror.

Danny Shem Tov/Knesset spokeswoman

However, the legislation has sparked considerable debate and concern. The Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and legal advisors have raised alarms about potential security risks and constitutional issues. In private committee meetings, Shin Bet representatives cautioned that expelling family members of terrorists could escalate security tensions. They also suggested limiting the law's application to the parents of terrorists who hold dual citizenship. Meanwhile, Knesset legal advisors warned that the law could be interpreted as a form of collective punishment by the High Court of Justice. They noted that existing laws already address the accountability of family members who fail to report criminal activities, including terrorism. Furthermore, they argued that expulsion represents a harsher penalty than the incarceration faced by the terrorist themselves, advocating for the law to be applied directly to the perpetrators rather than their families.