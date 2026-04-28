Israeli police launch nationwide operation against youth crime

Israel's Police Commissioner, Chief Superintendent Danny Levy, has ordered a comprehensive nationwide operation against youth crime following a situation assessment Monday morning, in response to a series of violent incidents involving young people over the past week.

The crackdown follows several murders carried out by teenagers that have sparked widespread public concern.

On the eve of Independence Day, Yemenu Benjamin Zeleka was murdered in Petah Tikva by a group of ten teenagers aged 13 to 17 after he asked them to stop spraying snow spray inside the pizzeria where he worked.

Last Friday, Destao Tzakul, 19, was stabbed to death in Be'er Sheva. Two minors aged 14 and 16 have since been arrested on suspicion of involvement in the murder.

The SSQ youth gang, operating in the Shapira neighborhood in southern Tel Aviv, has also drawn attention in recent days, with the group allegedly attempting to rob two minors in the city center and assaulting a 12-year-old girl.

As part of the operation, police districts will be reinforced with overt and covert forces, alongside the deployment of hundreds of Border Guard National Guard fighters. The Tel Aviv district will receive particular emphasis, with forces deployed at hot spots, recreation areas, public spaces, and locations at risk of escalation.

The commissioner directed the activation of all operational, intelligence, and investigative tools, including rapid completion of investigation files, targeted arrests, and proactive action against perpetrators, instigators, and those involved in violent incidents. The operation will be coordinated by the Investigations and Intelligence Division in cooperation with district and operational units.

The Israel Police said it "will act with determination, force, and zero tolerance towards anyone who chooses to take part in violent and criminal incidents and will continue to work to maintain public safety and security."