Israeli security forces arrested eight wanted terrorist suspects throughout the West Bank, according to a statement Sunday.

During operations in Nablus, a terrorist threw a bomb at Israeli troops, who returned fire. No Israeli casualties were reported.

In the village of Rujeib near Nablus, a suspect was arrested and weapons were confiscated.

IDF soldiers operated in broad daylight in the Far'ah refugee camp area, surrounding a building and arresting two suspects. They destroyed a bomb discovered there and confiscated weapons.

Soldiers operating in Beit Rima and Kufr Ni'ma arrested two more suspects. In the town of al-Khader, near Bethlehem, two more were arrested. Another wanted man was taken into custody in the village of Idna, near the southern city of Hebron.

Since the beginning of the Swords of Iron operation, the name given to the current Israel-Hamas war, Israeli forces have operated extensively in the West Bank to prevent large-scale hostilities from breaking out.

About 4,150 suspects have been arrested in the West Bank since the Israel-Hamas war began, some 1,750 of whom are affiliated with the Hamas terrorist organization.