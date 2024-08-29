Israeli security forces kill major West Bank terrorist commander

After an exchange of fire, elite Israel Police Yamam fighters under the direction of the Shin Bet security agency, eliminated Mohammed Jaber, the head of the terrorist organization in Nur Shams in the West Bank, according to a statement early Thursday.

Jaber, also known as "Abu Shuja," was killed along with three other terrorists. Two more were arrested in the operations that began earlier this week and are still going on.

A focal point in the widespread operation in the northern West Bank concentrates on Tulkarem, under the command of the Kfir Brigade. The four terrorists hid in a mosque in the Nur Shams refugee camp adjacent to Tulkarm. Jabar was involved in numerous terrorist attacks, including ordering the shooting attack last June that killed Israeli Amnon Mukhtar. During the gunfight, a Yamam fighter was lightly injured and at the end of the operation was evacuated for medical treatment at a hospital.

The operation began with precise intelligence from the Shin Bet – the Yamam fighters entered the mosque in Nur Shams at around 4:00 in the morning, encircling the building, and eliminated the four terrorists.

Israel Police

Jaber was one of the most wanted men in the West Bank and a senior member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad. Besides planning terrorist attacks, he built the Nur Shams terror cell, which is considered the most dangerous in the area, commanding numerous operatives and attracting many young Palestinians to join his cause. He survived many targeted killing attempts by Israeli security forces, which gave him a heroic status in terror circles. According to Palestinian reports, the siege the finally ensnared him lasted 18 hours.