Israeli security forces thwart plot to kidnap Israelis in West Bank

The Shin Bet security agency, the Israeli army, and Israel Police thwarted a plot to kidnap Israelis in the West Bank, according to a statement on Monday.

Muhammad Tariq, 19 years old, and Amin Katash, 20 years old, were arested from the refugee camp of Aqabat Jaber, near Jericho, on suspicion of being part of a terror cell planning attacks against Israeli civilians and security forces.

The Shin Bet investigation revealed that the pair had purchased weapons, recruited others for terrorist purposes, and planned to kidnap Israelis and attack IDF forces with guns and bombs.

They also dug a pit near one of their homes, planning to hide abductees there, and disguised the entrance.

An improvised "Carlo" machine gun was seized, along with a bomb, tactical vest, radios, and uniforms.

The Palestinian Authority security forces arrested another member of their cell.

They were indicted in a military court last week, accused of conspiracy to murder and kidnap, membership in a terrorist organization, and other serious offenses.

The Shin Bet said it would "continue to act in order to thwart terrorist activities against Israeli targets and will work to bring to justice those involved in such actions."