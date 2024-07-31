Israeli stabbed in terror attack near Hebron, West Bank; manhunt underway
Terrorist opened fire before charging at an Israeli in his 50s near Hebron, stabbing him
i24NEWS
1 min read
1 min read
A terrorist opened fire near the Israeli community of Kiryat Arba on Wednesday, and then proceeded to charge at a praying Israeli and stab him.
Magen David Adom first responders arrived at the scene and administered aid to the victim, in his 50s, before transferring him to a hospital. He suffered severe wounds but was conscious. Two girls traveling with him were unharmed, according to a statement.
The Israel Defense Forces said the terrorist fled the scene, adding that security forces have launched a manhunt after him.
The attack comes shortly after the initial reports of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh's killing in Iran.
More to follow
This article received 0 comments