A terrorist opened fire near the Israeli community of Kiryat Arba on Wednesday, and then proceeded to charge at a praying Israeli and stab him.

Magen David Adom first responders arrived at the scene and administered aid to the victim, in his 50s, before transferring him to a hospital. He suffered severe wounds but was conscious. Two girls traveling with him were unharmed, according to a statement.

The Israel Defense Forces said the terrorist fled the scene, adding that security forces have launched a manhunt after him.

The attack comes shortly after the initial reports of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh's killing in Iran.

