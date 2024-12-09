Israeli arrested after perpetrating acts of sabotage for Iran

The Shin Bet security agency and Israel police announced on Monday that Artyom Zolotarev, a 33-year-old Israeli citizen residing in the northern community of Nof HaGalil, was arrested in November for alleged spying for Iran.

According to the investigation, Zolotarev made contact with an individual using the pseudonym "Eliad" in October 2024 via the internet. The contact proposed that Zolotarev spray anti-government graffiti "to change the civil situation in the country."

The suspect allegedly tagged dozens of sites in Nof HaGalil, Haifa, and Migdal HaEmek, systematically documenting his actions with photos and videos before erasing them. For these services, he reportedly received $2,800 in cryptocurrency. The investigation reveals that Zolotarev understood the nature of his contacts after seeing posts on TikTok detailing the arrest of other alleged agents working for Iran. His handler allegedly offered him $125,000 to assassinate a person, with the promise of extraction to Russia or Iran afterwards. Although he refused this offer, he nevertheless agreed to set fire to a car in Haifa for $2,000.

Subsequently, "Eliad" put him in contact with another agent named "Boaz Mar," for whom he allegedly made other graffiti, including "The Children of Ruhollah" (in reference to Ayatollah Khomeini), and set fire to another vehicle in Haifa.

"This case illustrates the persistence of Iranian intelligence services' efforts to recruit Israeli citizens to carry out security missions and terrorist acts in Israel," a joint Shin Bet-Police statement said. An indictment will be filed on December 9 in the Nazareth District Court, charging him with contact with a foreign agent, arson, and vandalism.

This is not the first case against Israelis who were recruited by Iran, with several other incidents coming to light in recent months. Last month, the Shin Bet revealed that more than 100 attempts had been made by the Islamic State to recruit Israelis through phishing attacks.