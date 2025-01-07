'Jewish blood will not be spilled in vain,' DM Katz says at site of terror

Defense Minister Israel Katz on Tuesday visited the scene of Monday's shooting attack in the West Bank.

"The despicable, murderous attack that occurred here yesterday is an act of war in every sense and will be responded to accordingly," Katz said. "We will strike at the terrorists and those who sent them, and will act forcefully against places from which the terrorists emerged. We will not tolerate Palestinian terrorism and Jewish blood will not be in vain."

The attack happened on Monday morning in the Palestinian village of al-Funduk, near the Israeli community of Kedumim.

Katz met Ami Barber, the civilian who opened fire at the terrorists, and thanked him for his heroism that likely saved additional lived. Despite his quick action, three Israelis were killed as the terrorists opened fire on Israeli vehicles and a bus.