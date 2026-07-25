Major US attack on Iran only delayed, not canceled, i24NEWS told

Israeli officials believe a major US attack on Iran that had been expected this weekend has only been postponed, rather than canceled, security sources told i24NEWS.

Jerusalem had been preparing for a significant US strike that was expected to draw Israel into the campaign. President Donald Trump decided, for now, to hold off.

For the first time in nearly two weeks, the United States carried out no strikes on Iran overnight.

Israel’s assessment, based on conversations with US officials, is that the break represents a temporary pause rather than a change in strategy.

Sources familiar with the discussions told i24NEWS that the lull was intended to allow preparations for the next phase of the campaign. Jerusalem and Washington remained closely aligned on the objectives of that stage.

“There is a good chance of a significant change in the Middle East,” said one source directly involved in the talks.

The sense in Israel was that the most consequential moves were still ahead. They may take longer than initially expected, but officials believed the current pause was setting the stage for the next phase, including the possibility that Israel would eventually join the campaign.