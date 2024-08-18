The Israel Defense Forces said a civilian was attacked by a Palestinian terrorist near the West Bank community of Kdumim on Sunday, citing preliminary reports.

Medical staff at the Rabin Medical Center in central Israel's Petah Tikva said they worked to treat the victim's wounds after arrived at the hospital, but later had to declare his death.

The perpetrator reportedly worked at the Bar On industrial center, west of the Palestinian city of Nablus. He struck a security guard with his hammer and stole his weapon.

Israeli forces have launched a manhunt after the perpatrator, who remains at large.

