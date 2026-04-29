Ministry of Defense contractor killed by drone attack during Israeli operations in south Lebanon

A Ministry of Defense civilian contractor was killed on Tuesday in a targeted Hezbollah drone strike in southern Lebanon.

The victim has been identified as 44-year-old Amer Hujirat, a resident of the northern Arab city of Shefa-Amr.

Hujirat was operating heavy engineering equipment in the Aitaroun area, near Bint Jbeil, when an explosives-laden suicide drone struck his vehicle. According to military reports, Hujirat was part of a team working to neutralize Hezbollah assets in the region when the direct hit occurred.

Hujirat’s 19-year-old son, who was working for the same engineering firm under the same Defense Ministry contract, was also present during the attack. He was lightly wounded by shrapnel and subsequently transported to Ziv Medical Center in Safed. Hospital officials have confirmed he is in stable condition.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the strike shortly after the incident, stating that they intentionally targeted the Israeli bulldozer with a suicide UAV. This attack highlights the terrorist organization's increasing reliance on low-cost, high-impact drones to bypass traditional defenses and target operational forces on the ground.

The incident comes at a time of extreme volatility on Israel's northern border. Despite a fragile ceasefire environment, the IDF has maintained its mission to clear Hezbollah's military infrastructure, citing ongoing threats to Israeli security. Following the notification of the family by the Israel Police, both the IDF and the Ministry of Defense issued a statement extending their deepest condolences to the Hujirat family for their loss.