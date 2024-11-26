More than 100 Israelis report Iranian recruitment attempts - survey

More than a hundred Israeli citizens have recently reported alleged recruitment attempts by Iranian intelligence services, a survey published on Tuesday said. According to security officials quoted by Israel Hayom, the phenomenon requires thwarting dozens of espionage attempts daily and clandestine operations on Israeli territory. The majority of reports involve online profiles already known to Israeli security agencies. These accounts had previously been identified by Shin Bet security agency as fake profiles used by Iranian intelligence services to try to recruit Israeli citizens.

The Iranians operate according to a "spraying" method of online approaches, aiming to establish numerous contacts while maintaining communication with anyone who responds. This strategy has urged authorities to intensify public awareness regarding these recruitment attempts.

"The vigilance of citizens is one of the ways to confront the threat and continues to prevent the espionage intentions of Iranians in Israel," said security officials. The Israeli security services encourage the public to report any suspicious approach and maintain active surveillance of social networks to identify and counteract these recruitment attempts.