The head of the Mossad on Tuesday memorialized a fallen operative identified as “M.,” saying his work “significantly influenced the success of the campaign against Iran,” as Israel marked Memorial Day for fallen soldiers and security personnel.

M. was a former Mossad officer who had recently retired but continued to take part in missions. He was killed in May 2023 while abroad and was buried in Ashkelon.

“During the Roaring Lion operation, my thoughts and heart were filled with pride in the figure and work of M.,” the Mossad chief said, adding that the operative’s missions “combined creativity, cunning, and advanced technology.” The remarks highlighted the role of intelligence operatives in Israel’s broader security efforts.

Since the Mossad chief's speech, M.'s death has been linked to the Lake Maggiore boat incident on May 28, 2023, when the houseboat Gooduria capsized in northern Italy, killing four people among 23 on board. The boat reportedly capsized and sank in a sudden violent storm.

Out of the four people killed, two were reportedly serving members of Italian intelligence, and one was an Israeli intelligence operative. Reports said all passengers except the boat’s captain and his wife were linked to intelligence or defense services, and surviving Israeli personnel were later flown back to Israel on a military aircraft before formal questioning.

The Mossad chief said Israel’s experience over 78 years has shown that “what can ensure our existence in the country is only a determined and powerful Israeli defense force,” linking past and present conflicts as part of a continuous national security effort.

“Thanks to the dedication, heroism, and sacrifice of the fallen, the nation of Israel lives and exists,” he said, concluding with, “May their memory be blessed.”