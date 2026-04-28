Mossad chief says agency demonstrated 'groundbreaking operational capabilities' in Iran, Lebanon

Mossad Director David Barnea said the agency had demonstrated "new and groundbreaking operational capabilities in target countries" and implemented a "covert political campaign that is of critical importance for creating regional alliances," speaking Monday at the Mossad's 2025 Awards Ceremony at agency headquarters.

The ceremony honored ten operations and projects that the Mossad said made an exceptional contribution to Israel's security. Attendees included senior Mossad command, IDF representatives, and officials from partner security and intelligence agencies.

Barnea used the occasion to highlight what he described as a fundamental shift in the Mossad's mode of operation, saying the agency had transformed into "an offensive and effective organization during wars and not just an organization whose main covert operational activity is between wars." He said the change was reflected in operations carried out in the campaigns against Iran and Lebanon and was built on new dedicated capabilities, advanced technologies, and innovation.

Among the operations honored was a series carried out under the "Am Kalavi" system, in which the Mossad said it deployed new working methods combining field agents with advanced technological capabilities and "deep covert penetration into the heart of Tehran." A separate commendation was awarded for strategic intelligence operations described as obtaining information "at the heart of the enemy's secret," which the agency said enabled numerous activities in the Iran campaign and helped maintain Israeli intelligence superiority.

A medal for bravery was also awarded to a veteran fighter for leading what the Mossad described as a "bold and first-of-its-kind operation." Barnea said the agency worked "hand in hand alongside the IDF, both in defense and offense," including "in attacking targets in the heart of Tehran, in thwarting senior figures, in achieving air superiority, and in protecting the Israeli home front." He closed with a warning against complacency, saying, "We will not rest on our laurels, and when we see a threat, we will act with full force."