National Security Podcast: The direction of operation 'Northern Arrows'

Hezbollah's relatively subdued response after the harsh blows it's been dealt by the IDF shows the Shiite terror militia doesn't wish to go to a full-scale war with Israel at this juncture; neither does Iran, which is the reason for all the scrambling for a ceasefire we see now, senior INSS researcher Orna Mizrahi tells i24NEWS.

Israel is in a new phase of war, with its main attention focused on the northern border with Lebanon. After nearly a year of daily cross border attacks with Hezbollah, Israel is starting to change the security situation in the newly named 'Operation Northern Arrows'. In the course of one week, the IDF greatly damaged Hezbollah's capabilities with a series of unprecedented airstrikes targeting key assets including long-range precision missiles, medium range rockets, and cruise missiles. The Iranian proxy has lost key leaders and commanders, as well as thousands of Hezbollah operatives who are still injured from the precise intelligence attack on the terror group's pagers and walkie talkies. However, Israel is paying a cost as well, with an intensified bombardment on major northern cities including Haifa, and a ballistic missile fired from Lebanon toward Tel Aviv for the first time. What direction should Israel take to combat the most serious threat to its borders? Is Israel underestimating Hezbollah's capabilities? Does either party benefit from a 3rd Lebanon War? On this week's episode of the National Security Podcast, former Deputy National Security Advisor and senior researcher at the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), Orna Mizrahi, answers the most pressing questions regarding Hezbollah's capabilities and the potential for a new war.