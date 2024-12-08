Netanyahu hails 'historic day' after fall of Assad in Syria

"This is a historic day in the annals of the Middle East," said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the Syrian border Sunday.

He hailed the continued Israeli operations against its regional rivals, claiming the fall of the Assad regime "is a direct result of the blows we landed against Iran and Hezbollah."

"We will not allow any hostile force to establish itself on our border," he said, while extending a hand of peace to residents of Syria – whether Druze, Christian, Shiite, or Sunni.

Netanyahu was joined by the Northern Command Head Major General Uri Gordin and the 210th Division Commander Colonel Yair Peled in receiving a briefing on the developments in Syria, along with Defense Minister Israel Katz.

"Assad's regime is a central link in Iran's axis of evil - this regime has fallen," Netanyahu said. "This is a direct result of the blows we have inflicted on Iran and Hezbollah, the main supporters of Assad's regime. This has created a chain reaction across the Middle East of all those who want to be freed from this oppressive and brutal regime."

Katz said that the regime falling "is a severe blow to the evil Iranian axis, which set itself the goal of bringing about the destruction of the State of Israel." Likening the influence of Iran to an "octopus," he said the "arms are being cut off one by one."