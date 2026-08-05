Netanyahu rejects Board of Peace's plan for IDF to withdraw back to Yellow Line in Gaza

Prime Minister Netanyahu said Tuesday that Israel has not agreed to the Board of Peace's Gaza disarmament proposal, despite Hamas accepting the framework last week.

In his first public comments on the proposal, Netanyahu said in a video posted to Facebook that Israel would not withdraw its forces from their current positions in Gaza until Hamas is "completely disarmed."

"We will not withdraw from our current lines until Hamas is completely disarmed," Netanyahu said, reiterating positions previously conveyed by senior Israeli officials.

His remarks appear to conflict with a central provision of the Board of Peace's plan, which calls for Israeli forces to withdraw to the original Yellow Line established under the October 2025 ceasefire and hostage-release agreement between Israel and Hamas.

“President Trump thinks, or his team thinks, that they can get Hamas to disarm and demilitarize Gaza. We are looking into it. They sent us a draft. We did not agree to it. It was not our draft. We sent back our comments.”

Under that ceasefire, Israel had pulled back to the Yellow Line, controlling approximately 53% of the Gaza Strip. Since then, however, the Israel Defense Forces have expanded their presence, bringing more than 60% of the territory under Israeli control.

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The Board of Peace's proposal differs from previous ceasefire frameworks by pairing Hamas's disarmament with an Israeli military withdrawal. While Hamas accepted the framework last week, Netanyahu's comments indicate Israel does not support the plan in its current form.