Netanyahu to the citizens of Iran: "Don't let the fanatics crush you"

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the citizens of Iran directly today, delivering a powerful message of solidarity.

Speaking in English, he urged Iranians not to let "the fanatics crush you," emphasizing that Israel stands with them in their struggle against oppression.

In his remarks, Netanyahu criticized the Iranian regime, stating, "Every day you see a regime that subjugates you... crushing our region deeper into darkness and plunging us deeper into war." He called out the regime for its priorities, saying, "If they cared about you, they would stop spending billions of dollars on useless wars throughout the Middle East and start improving your lives."

Netanyahu painted a vision of what a free Iran could look like, stating, "When Iran is finally free, everything will be different."

He expressed hope for a future where the Jewish and Iranian peoples could coexist peacefully. "Our two countries, Israel and Iran, will be at peace," he declared, predicting that the regime's global terrorist network would collapse, leading to prosperity and innovation in Iran.

He urged Iranians to imagine the potential of their nation if the resources currently spent on nuclear weapons and warfare were redirected to education, healthcare, and infrastructure. "You deserve better," he emphasized, recognizing the vast majority of Iranians who know their government does not care for them.

Netanyahu concluded by acknowledging the rich history and potential of the Iranian people, reminding them, "Don't let a small group of extremist clerics crush your hopes and dreams. The whole world deserves better—the people of Iran stand with you."