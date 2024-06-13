Following a relentless barrage of over 200 rockets launched from Lebanon into northern Israel, local leaders are urgently calling on the government to take decisive action against Hezbollah.

The ongoing attacks have left communities in fear and turmoil, prompting mayors to demand immediate measures to ensure the safety of residents.

Moshe Davidovich, head of the Mateh Asher Regional Council, vividly described the harrowing scene during the recent Shavuot festival, likening the sky to Independence Day celebrations. The rocket assault on northern communities was a retaliatory response to the killing of Taleb Abdallah, a senior Hezbollah commander, marking a significant escalation in tensions.

Sirens wailed across the Galilee region, signaling the first alert in Tiberias since October. Rockets struck buildings directly, causing widespread damage and igniting fires, while others landed in unpopulated areas. Despite overnight IDF strikes on southern Lebanon, the threat persisted, with continued sirens sounding in the western Galilee and Kiryat Shmona.

Expressing grave concern, a senior U.S. official emphasized the need to prevent further escalation along the Israel-Lebanon border, stressing the importance of specific security arrangements for the region. Lebanese media reports indicated a significant uptick in rocket and drone attacks on northern Israel during the intense barrage.

In response to Hezbollah's vow to escalate attacks, the Safed municipality announced early closure of educational activities and the urban market, prioritizing the safety of residents amidst the ongoing threat.