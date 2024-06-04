Over 10 civilians and soldiers injured by fire from Hezbollah missiles

Yesterday evening, six reserve soldiers and five civilians were injured while combating fires in northern Israel, which were ignited by Hezbollah attacks from Lebanon.

The soldiers, who sustained minor injuries, were assisting in firefighting efforts near Kiryat Shmona and were subsequently brought to the Ziv Medical Center.

The civilians, also slightly injured from smoke inhalation while extinguishing flames near Amiad, were taken to the same facility. All injured individuals are undergoing medical tests and are expected to be released soon, according to a spokeswoman from the Ziv Medical Center.

Prime Minister Netanyahu, along with heads of security branches, conducted a situation assessment regarding the ongoing developments in the north. He received updates from the National Fire and Rescue Authority on their efforts to bring the fires under control. The IDF is working closely with fire and rescue forces to manage the fire locations.

IDF Spokesperson

The Israel Fire and Rescue Services announced that most of the blazes have been controlled. A significant fire near Amiad, which burned approximately 4,000 dunams (nearly 990 acres), was contained after a nine-hour battle involving firefighting planes. Firefighters also prevented fires in Kfar Giladi and Kiryat Shmona from spreading to homes.