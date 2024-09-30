Israel is preparing for a limited ground operation in Lebanon, aiming to eliminate military infrastructure along the border, a senior Israeli official confirmed to the Washington Post.

This operation, expected to commence soon, will be significantly smaller in scale than the 2006 conflict.

The planned campaign is focused on addressing security threats to northern Israeli residents.

On Monday, Israeli security forces executed limited raids in Lebanon, with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducting airstrikes against dozens of Hezbollah targets across the country.

These strikes targeted key sites, including headquarters, weapons depots, and military buildings used by terrorist squads.

The IDF spokesman reported that around 35 projectiles launched from Lebanon were detected, with some intercepted by Israeli defenses.