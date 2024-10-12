Report: U.S. to deploy THAAD air defense batteries in Israel

The U.S. is set to deploy THAAD air defense batteries in Israel, according to a report on the Ynet website on Saturday. The move, set to reinforce the Jewish state's defenses against Iranian ballistic missiles, sends is another signs that Washington believes Israeli action in Iran likely to be very forceful and trigger a response.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1845161902147764689 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .