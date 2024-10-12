Report: U.S. to deploy THAAD air defense batteries in Israel
The move, not yet officially confirmed, said to reflect Washington's confidence that Israel's retaliation against Iran will be substantial and likely to trigger a response
1 min read
The U.S. is set to deploy THAAD air defense batteries in Israel, according to a report on the Ynet website on Saturday. The move, set to reinforce the Jewish state's defenses against Iranian ballistic missiles, sends is another signs that Washington believes Israeli action in Iran likely to be very forceful and trigger a response.
