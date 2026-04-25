The IDF is investigating a significant security breach after approximately 20 Palestinians managed to enter the Jenin camp, an area under strict military control, earlier today.

Despite the camp being designated as a prohibited zone under a general military order, the group of both men and women successfully accessed the site before being detected by forces operating on the ground.

Upon identification, IDF troops moved quickly to secure the perimeter. So far, 11 unarmed suspects have been apprehended and transferred to the Shin Bet for interrogation. A large-scale search operation remains underway to locate the remaining individuals who were part of the group.

The Jenin camp has been a focal point of Israeli security operations for nearly two years. Since the dismantling of militant infrastructure in the area, it has been maintained as a high-security hub under the jurisdiction of the Menashe Brigade to prevent the resurgence of armed activity.

While the Civil Administration routinely coordinates authorized entries to allow Palestinian civilians to retrieve personal property and equipment, this specific incident is being treated as a serious unauthorized breach.

The military is currently investigating the circumstances of how such a large group was able to bypass established checkpoints and enter the heart of the camp undetected.