Saudi condemns Israeli raid on Iran, UAE voices concern over escalation

Saudi Arabia condemned Israeli strikes on Iranian military sites early on Saturday.

Israel's military said scores of jets had completed three waves of strikes before dawn against missile factories and other sites, and warned the Islamic regime not to hit back.

It is reported that the Israelis effectively laid waste to Iran's air defences, while opting to not target energy installations and nuclear facilities, although some reports differ on the latter.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expresses its condemnation and denunciation of the military targeting of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which is a violation of its sovereignty and a violation of international laws and norms,” read a social media post by Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In a statement on its website, the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote: “The UAE expressed deep concern over the continued escalation and its repercussions on regional security and stability.”