Security forces conduct operations after car bomb explodes in Jordan Valley

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), Shin Bet, and Security Forces conducted a series of coordinated operations targeting terrorists following a car explosion in the West Bank.

In the Ephraim Brigade, an operation aimed at countering terrorism in Kalkilia and surrounding villages resulted in the arrest of 11 wanted individuals associated with the terrorist organization Hamas.

Additionally, nine weapons were confiscated across the sector, underscoring the severity of the threat posed by extremist groups in the area.

The arrested individuals have been transferred to security forces for further interrogation, with no casualties reported among the security personnel involved in the operations. These developments come amid ongoing efforts to combat terrorism in the region, with approximately 4,150 wanted persons arrested since the beginning of the conflict, a significant portion of whom are associated with Hamas.

As investigations into the car bomb incident continue, security forces remain vigilant, underscoring the importance of continued cooperation and coordination in addressing security threats in Judea and Samaria.