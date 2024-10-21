Seven Israelis charged with espionage, spying for Iran during ongoing war

The State Prosecutor’s Office has filed charges against seven Jewish individuals from Haifa and northern Israel, accusing them of acting as agents for Iranian intelligence during the ongoing war.

Among those charged are a deserter soldier and two minors whose identities remain confidential due to their age.

The suspects—Azis Nisanov, Alexander Sadykov, Yigal Nisan, Vyacheslav Gushchin, and Evgeny Yupa—are alleged to have conducted surveillance and gathered intelligence on Israel Defense Forces (IDF) military installations.

Their activities reportedly included photographing sensitive locations, such as Air Force bases in Negev and Ramat David, the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv, and Iron Dome sites. They were also provided with maps of key strategic locations, including the Golani Brigade Headquarters.

The prosecution intends to present the case in Haifa District Court on Friday, where it will seek the suspects' detention until the conclusion of legal proceedings. The seriousness of the case has prompted significant attention from security authorities, with the investigation closely monitored by leading officials from the Haifa District Prosecutor’s Office.

Iranian Presidency Office via AP

Investigations conducted by the police and Shin Bet (Israel's internal security service) revealed that the suspects had been working for an Iranian intelligence network for over two years. Under the direction of two Iranian agents, they allegedly executed various missions to recruit Israeli citizens and gather intelligence.

In exchange for their activities, the suspects reportedly received payments totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars, some of which were made through cryptocurrency transactions. This network's operations continued even amidst ongoing military actions conducted by Israel on multiple fronts.

Officials have emphasized that this case is among the most severe encountered in recent years and forms part of a broader investigation into individuals attempting to undermine national security.