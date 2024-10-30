Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar announces appointment of new deputy

Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar has announced the appointment of S. as the new deputy head of the Shin Bet, internal Israeli security organization.

This decision, approved by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, comes as the current deputy, M., concludes his extended three-year term.

The transition is set to take effect in the coming months.

S., 52, brings a wealth of experience to the position, having begun his career with Shin Bet in 1995. He initially served as the intelligence coordinator for the Arab community and has since advanced through various senior roles within the agency. Notable positions held by S. include head of the research unit, head of the thwarting unit in the West Bank, and head of the counter-espionage department. For the past three years, he has been the head of the headquarters department, where he was responsible for strengthening the organization’s capabilities.

Ronen Bar expressed gratitude to M. for his significant contributions during his tenure as deputy head, particularly noting the critical leadership provided during a tumultuous period marked by ongoing conflicts. M.'s term was extended multiple times at the request of Bar and the Prime Minister due to the heightened security challenges facing Israel.