Shin Bet involved as elderly woman stabbing deemed possible terror attack

The Shin Bet security agency is now involved in an investigation surrounding the stabbing of a 75-year-old woman Thursday in Jerusalem.

Suspicions have been raised that it was an act of terrorism after woman was found in her home with signs of violence. She was later rushed to Shaare Zedek Hospital in serious condition. A gag order has been issued on the case, and the police are investigating the circumstances, noting that all avenues of investigation are being explored.

Forensic investigators have deployed to the scene of the crime to collect findings. The woman was conscious while being evacuated to the hospital and reported that she was attacked by a stranger. The apartment is located in the city center, above Jerusalem District Police offices.

Magen David Adom paramedic Nissim Salem recounted that officers "led us to the woman who was lying at home, semi-conscious, suffering from penetrating injuries to her body."

"We gave her medical treatment and evacuated her in an MDA intensive care unit to the hospital, her condition is serious and unstable," he said.