Six IDF soldiers injured in multiple incidents in southern Lebanon

6 IDF soldiers injured in southern Lebanon in separate incidents, including 3 severely and 3 moderately wounded

i24NEWS
i24NEWS
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IDF troops operating in southern Lebanon
IDF troops operating in southern LebanonIDF Spokespersons Unit

The Israel Defense Forces said Sunday that six soldiers were injured in separate incidents in southern Lebanon, including anti-tank missile fire, a drone-related incident, and an operational accident.

According to the IDF, two soldiers were severely wounded after an anti-tank missile was fired toward their position. In a separate incident, one soldier was severely injured and two others were moderately injured when a UAV fell near them.

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In a third incident in the same area, another soldier was moderately injured during what the military described as an operational accident.

In total, three soldiers were severely injured and three were moderately injured across the series of events. All were evacuated to hospital for treatment, and their families have been notified.

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