Smotrich advocates for reestablishment of Jewish settlements in Gaza

Bezalel Smotrich, Finance Minister and leader of the far-right Religious Zionism party, has reignited the debate over the reestablishment of Jewish settlements in the Gaza Strip, according to a report by Channel 12.

His call comes almost two decades after Israel's unilateral withdrawal from the Palestinian enclave.

Speaking at the inaugural event for the Torah and Land Center in Nitzan, a southern community housing many former residents of the Gush Katif settlements, Smotrich emphasized the need for a renewed presence in the region. He proposed the establishment of a new center in Gush Katif, citing the absence of settlements as a security vulnerability.

"Our heroic fighters and soldiers are destroying the evil of Hamas, and we will occupy the Gaza Strip," Smotrich declared, linking security concerns with the absence of settlements in the area.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, Interior Minister Moshe Arbel, and Settlements and National Projects Minister Orit Strock also attended the event.

The call to reestablish Jewish presence in the region reflects a broader ideological stance within certain segments of Israeli society, particularly those aligned with right-wing nationalist perspectives.