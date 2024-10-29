Spain cancels purchase of police ammunition from Israeli firm

Spain's Interior Ministry said on Tuesday it was cancelling a contract to buy ammunition from an Israeli firm, widening a Spanish pledge not to sell weapons to Israel to include purchases too.

The Guardia Civil police force had reportedly agreed to buy more than 15 million 9-mm rounds for six million euros ($6.48 million) from Guardian LTD Israel.

Spain said it would stop arms sales to Israel in October 2023 when Israel launched a ground operation against Hamas in Gaza, after the Palestinian jihadists slaughtered over 1,200 on October 7, in what was the worst antisemitic massacre since the Holocaust.

"The Spanish government maintains the commitment not to sell weapons to the Israeli state since the armed conflict broke out in the territory of Gaza," it said in a statement. "Although in this case it is an acquisition of ammunition, the Interior Ministry has initiated the administrative procedure to cancel the purchase," it said.

The ministry said that Israeli companies would also be excluded from any outstanding tenders.