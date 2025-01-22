Suspected deadly drone found near Jewish community in West Bank

A drone laden with explosives was located Wednesday at a tourist site near Yitzhar in the northern West Bank. Bomb disposal experts were dispatched to the location to deal with the threat. Residents of the settlement identified it in an open area, with what seemed like a pipe bomb attached to it. Security officials are investigating if this is an attempted act of terrorism.

In a similar incident, a drone sent from the village of Adama nearby targeted the settlement last December, although it was discovered to be carrying a dummy payload.

"There's way to interpret the events other than terrorists training for the day they receive the command," a resident said. "It begins with failed attempts, but even the first rockets were flying pipes. We laughed at them while the enemy was learning."