Initial reports coming out of central Israel said that a suspected terrorist attack left three people wounded in Holon on Sunday, with the death of a 70-year-old woman announced shortly afterward.

An 80-year-old man was reportedly found in critical condition with stab wounds, and gunshots were heard at another location on the same street, with police confirming that he had also died. The suspect was neutralized and sent to a hospital nearby, along with the victims.

"Four seriously and critically injured people are on their way to the medical center," Holon's Wolfson Hospital said in a statement. "The first victim from the scene of the terrorist attack has arrived now and our trauma teams are fighting for his life."

The terrorist is reportedly a 34-year-old man from the West Bank village of Salfit, near Ariel.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir visited the scene of one of the stabbings, urging Israelis to arm themselves. "It saves lives," he said.