Tel Aviv terrorist killed, 4 wounded in rampage

A stabbing attack occurred Tuesday at three different locations in Tel Aviv, less than a week after the previous attack in the city. At the first attack site, on Nahalat Binyamin street in the city, two wounded Israelis in their twenties – one with stab wounds in the upper part of his body, and the other from a hand injury.

At two other locations two additional victims were found, a 59-year-old with a hand injury and a 28-year-old with stab wounds in the upper part of his body.

The four were taken to the city's Ichilov Hosptial, with one arriving in moderate to serious condition, suffering from a stabbing wound in his neck, and was taken to the operating room.

The assailant, Kaddi Abdelaziz, 30, was neutralized by nearby security forces, including a Border Guardsman. The terrorist had permanent residency in the US and Moroccan citizenship. He arrived in Israel three days prior on a connection flight from Poland, claiming his purpose was a four-day visit. Recently, he posted numerous publications on his Facebook account, addressing the situation in the Gaza Strip. Hamas commended the attack.

Israeli border authorities noticed several suspicious signs as he arrived, including that he was single, without family, without friends in the country, did not provide a hotel address. He was transferred to the Shin Bet security agency's interrogators, who eventually approved his entry after they found no grounds to prevent it.

"Upon the individual's entry to Israel, a security check was performed that included his interrogation and other tests, which eventually concluded that there are no data establishing a reason to prevent his entry to Israel for security reasons. The case will be investigated," the Shin Bet said.

This is the second stabbing attack in less than a week in Tel Aviv. The previous one was on Levontin Street during which a 30-year-old man was seriously injured. The terrorist was identified as a 19-year-old Palestinian from Tulkarem.