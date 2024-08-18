A 50-year-old man was killed and another person was moderately wounded Sunday as a truck exploded on Lod Road in southern Tel Aviv. A Magen David Adom team evacuated the injured to Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center – Ichilov Hospital.

"A short time ago a report was received about a car explosion on Lod Road in Tel Aviv," Israel Police said in a statement. "As a result of the explosion, a person was severely injured and declared dead on the spot. Police forces are on site. The circumstances of the event are under investigation."

Despite earlier being examined as a criminal incident, the Shin Bet security agency is reportedly involved in the investigation of the explosion, indicating that it might be a failed terrorist attack. All possibilities are being investigation, police said.