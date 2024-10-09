Terrorist attack in Hadera leaves eight injured

On Wednesday, a terrorist attack in Hadera, central Israel, injured eight people, two critically.

The assailant, acting alone and on a scooter, struck at four locations in the city. Magen David Adom director Eli Bin reported that two victims' conditions deteriorated to critical, with three others in serious condition.

Armed residents confronted the attacker, ordering him to the ground, and fired warning shots before police arrived to take control. New police chief Daniel Levy acknowledged the escalating challenges facing law enforcement, while Hadera Mayor Nir Ben Haim commended the residents' bravery in preventing further casualties.

Tomer Neuberg/Flash90

The suspect, an Israeli Arab from Umm al-Fahm known to police for prior offenses, was apprehended by residents before law enforcement arrived. The attack recalls a similar 2022 incident in Hadera involving Islamic State sympathizers.