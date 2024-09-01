The Israel Defense Forces said that a terrorist attack had been reported in the southern West Bank on Sunday, with three murdered, according to Magen David Adom.

Preliminary reports said that at least three were wounded in a shooting attack that targeted cars in Tarkoumia, north of Hebron.

The police later said that three officers were hurt to varying degrees.

A Magen David Adom director Eli Bin said that the deceased were declared dead after receiving emergency care. The third victim was later pronounced to have been murdered as well.

The terrorists who carried out the attack are still at large, the IDF said. A manhunt has been launched to apprehend them.