The IDF and Shin Bet security agency announced on Wednesday that the terrorist who carried out an attack overnight in the West Bank's Gush Etzion – during which Yehoshua Aaron Tuvia, 12, was murdered and three other wounded – after he barricaded himself in Bethlehem for several hours. The terrorist was identified as Ezz Eddin Mallouh, a resident of the town of Beit Awwa near Hebron. The joint statement stated that the chase after the attacker included a military encirclement of the city of Bethlehem.

After escaping from the scene of the attack, the terrorist tried to surrender to the Palestinian Authority security forces. He arrived at a police station in the area, and the officers disarmed him - but refused to let him into the building. According to evidence, the terrorist used an AK-47 in the attack.

The 10-year-old who was murdered in the attack was on a bus with his family after returning from an event in Beitar Illit. Three more people were moderately to lightly wounded in the attack. President Isaac Herzog mourned him: "I ask to comfort and embrace his family and friends in a very painful and sad moment for the people of Israel. Sending strength to the residents of Gush Etzion in their difficult time, and to the IDF soldiers and security forces who are operating on various fronts under immense strain."