Terrorists arrested after planning attacks in Jerusalem, West Bank - police

A 31-year-old Palestinian terrorist, an illegal resident, was arrested for planning a stabbing attack in the Old City of Jerusalem on May 21, Israel Police said on Sunday.

His accomplice, a 32-year-old Palestinian, was also arrested after he planned to carry out a shooting attack against the West Bank community of Beit El. The military prosecution is expected to file indictments against the two.

On May 21, the 31-year-old terrorist surrendered to police while carrying a knife. He had planned a stabbing attack in the area, but at the last moment regretted it.

After his arrest, he was taken for questioning, during which it was revealed that that evening the terrorist stole a knife from a fruit stand in the Old City to carry out an attack, hiding the weapon in his pants. According to his statement, he was looking for Orthodox Jews or police officers, but did not follow through, apparently deterred by police activity in the area.

Police Spokesperson

It also emerged from the investigation that the suspect was directed by another person to carry out the attack. Police investigators revealed that the terrorist and his accomplice planned to acquire a "Carlo" submachine gun, an improvised weapon, and carry out a shooting attack in Beit El. Later, the accomplice of the terrorist was arrested and interrogated, strengthening the evidence against the two.

Last week, a man from East Jerusalem was arrested after evidence obtained by police showed he was attempting to join the Islamic State terror group.

In late May, an Israeli officer was wounded in a stabbing attack in Jerusalem's Old City in an incident that left the terrorist dead.